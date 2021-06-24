Upper Grand District School Board June meeting highlights

The June meeting of the Upper Grand District School Board was held on June 22, 2021. The following provides highlights from the meeting.

Equity Plan Progress Report

Staff presented the Board of Trustees with a year-end Progress Report of the UGDSB Three-Year Equity Plan. The report provides information on the scope of work completed in the UGDSB in the 2020-2021 school year.

The Equity Plan is divided into four main sections of focus:

• Identify and Name Bias, Oppression and Racism through reflection, evidence, voice/feedback and data

• Build collaborative relationships to foster community and align

• Address and educate with accountable policies and practices

• Eliminate Bias, Oppression and Racism through disruption and action

The Progress Report highlights progress made to date in each of these four areas, as well as next steps planned.

To review the Progress Report, please visit https://www.ugdsb.ca/wpcontent/uploads/2021/05/2021-06-01-Progress-Report-Equity-Plan-UGDSB.pdf.

For more information on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the UGDSB, please visit www.ugdsb.ca/equity.

Summer Programming and Supports

Staff provided updates on summer programming and transitional supports that will be available to UGDSB students this summer.

Staff from various departments outlined the different programs and supports that will be offered in the areas of:

• Curriculum Supports (e.g. in-school supports, summer programs for elementary students, as well as secondary credit courses, upgrading credits, Co-Op and Dual Credit programming)

• English as a Second Language (ESL)

• Special Education summer learning

• Transition Supports in the spring, summer and fall

• Mental Health programs and supports

To view the presentation on Summer Programming and Supports, visit https://www.ugdsb.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/2021-06-01-Summer-Funding2021.pdf.

Long Term Accommodation Plan Annual Review Report

Staff presented the Long Term Accommodation Plan (LTAP) Annual Review Report.

The LTAP is a comprehensive planning document outlining the strategic review of the Upper Grand District School Board’s facilities, population projections and enrolment forecasts. It is an important step in ensuring alignment of school facilities with the needs of the Board and the communities it serves.

The 2021 LTAP Annual Review Report contains information on the UGDSB’s updated 5-year work plan priorities, updated enrolment projections, school utilization rates and more.

Trustees approved the updated short-term work plan priorities, with the understanding that work plan priorities may change as a result of future annual and 5-year LTAP review cycles, and approved the LTAP communication plan. Trustees also approved an additional motion put forward, that directs staff to complete the Secondary Program Review prior to the completion of the New Guelph Secondary School Boundary Review.

To review the full report, visit the board website.

West Guelph Consolidated JK-8 French Immersion Feasibility Study

Trustees approved a recommendation that directs staff to undertake a study examining the feasibility of the consolidation of at JK-8 French Immersion (FI) program in West Guelph schools.

In 2018/19, the FI program started at Gateway Drive PS as JK/SK and has been growing by a grade each year. In 2020/21, Gateway Drive PS has JK-2 FI. According to the Board motions from the Boundary Review process, the first year that FI students will leave Gateway Drive PS and feed to Willow Road PS is 2023/24 (Grades 4 & 5). A study needs to be conducted to determine the feasibility of creating a consolidated FI program in West Guelph.

The feasibility study will not result in a change to any existing West Guelph programs but will inform Trustees of the options for future processes. Staff will report back to the Board of Trustees on the outcomes of the feasibility study in October 2021.

Special Education Report and Special Education Plan

Staff presented the Special Education Report (2020-21) and the Special Education Plan

(2021-22). The Special Education Report provides information on the past school year’s Special Education goals to support students with special needs. It was received by the board and will be posted on the UGDSB website.

The Special Education Plan is a document that outlines the structures, supports and programs the UGDSB has in place that are designed to support the diverse needs of students. It also provides a guide to the board’s beliefs, services and goals for how it plans on supporting students’ moving into the next school year. The Special Education Plan is written for both the communities the board serves and the Ministry of Education. Yearly, the plan is reviewed, amended and submitted to the Ministry of Education according to Regulation 306. During this process, staff reflect and consider the growth that has been experienced as a board, the feedback received and work collaboratively achieved with various board and community partners. The Special Education Plan was approved by trustees and will be posted on the UGDSB website.

Policy Update

Trustees approved the following board policy:

• Policy 419 – Teacher Hiring Practices

The following draft policies will be released for public consultation:

• Policy 205 – School Volunteers

• Policy 508 – Educational Field Trips and Off-Site Activities

Both of these policies are important to students, parents, staff, school councils, and community members; Policy 205 because school volunteers play an important role in maintaining a positive school climate by allowing many aspects of a school’s programming, both curricular and extra-curricular, to continue operating efficiently; Policy 508 because many aspects of a school’s programming involve field trips. The deadline to provide input for both draft policies is Oct. 14, 2021, at 4pm.

To view all UGDSB policies and procedures, and to provide feedback on draft policies, visit www.ugdsb.ca/policy.

The next regular monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday August 31, 2021. Meeting details will be posted online at https://www.ugdsb.ca/board/board-meetings/.

