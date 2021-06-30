CDDHS Co-op Corner series: First Class Tinting

June 30, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Chelsea Tomlinson

This week Chelsea Tomlinson from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) shares a little bit about her co-op placement experience and how First Class Tinting is contributing to our community’s future.

I’ve been doing my co-op at First Class Tinting in Orangeville since the end of April. First Class Tinting has been in business for about 21 years. The services they provide include, window tinting, Clearshield paint protection, rustproofing, accessories and installations (bug deflectors and vent visors), truck caps and tonneau covers, and many more.

The owner and operator of this business is Mr. Dave Armstrong, and his two kids; Hailey and Brett, are his proud employees.

During my two months of co-op, I was an administrative assistant for Dave. My tasks and duties included answering the phones, making invoices, talking to customers and making sure their needs were met, as well as looking up prices for certain parts.

I also assisted with tasks like cutting the tint, cleaning the windows, tinting the occasional quarter window, getting tools ready for the installations and assisting with installations.

Some of the special equipment that I used included my tool belt that had my scraper blade, my squeegee, and scrub pads. I also used cutting knives for cutting the tint. I had on the job training, and I shadowed Hailey for the first couple days and it was all hands-on experience.

While I was working at First Class Tinting I got the chance to learn about other careers that could come from this kind of work. You can become an automotive tinter, which is someone who does all the tinting for vehicle windows. You can also become an auto glass repair and replacement specialist. A couple other careers that could come from this kind of job are Window Film Expert, and an Auto Glass Service Technician. All of these jobs all come from doing the kind of work that I did at First Class Tinting.

First Class Tinting supports CDDHS students by providing them with incredible learning opportunities and the chance to complete co-op placements.

To see some of their work, follow First Class on Instagram @firstclasstintingorangeville. Always Go First Class!

