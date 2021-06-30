General News

WDG Public Health offering drop-in vaccine appointments

June 30, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Beginning Monday (June 28), WDG Public Health has added another option for residents who do not yet have a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to get a shot as soon as possible. 

Any eligible resident who has not had a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can visit the West End Recreation Centre (Guelph), the Centre Wellington Community Sportsplex (Fergus) and the Alder Recreation Centre (Orangeville) clinics during scheduled hours of operation to get their vaccine.  The Alder Recreation Centre will have a clinic on July 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.  

For more information on clinic hours visit: https://wdgpublichealth.ca/your-health/covid-19-information-public/covid-19-vaccine-information/first-dose-drop-appointments 

Residents who visit one of these clinics for their first dose should let the staff know they are there for a “first dose drop-in appointment”. 

If no appointments are available that day, clinic staff will book an appointment for the next available date.  

WDG Public Health says it will continue to look for ways to vaccinate as many residents as possible as quickly as possible to protect against COVID-19 and keep moving Wellington–Dufferin–Guelph toward fully reopening..



         

