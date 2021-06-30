Shelburne man crashes into ditch, arrested for impairment

On June 25, 2021, at approximately 10:41 p.m., an officer from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver for impaired driving on Highway 89 in the Township of Mulmer.

The officer was responding to the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a single motor vehicle that left the roadway and landed in a ditch on Highway 89 in Mulmur. The officer located the vehicle and commenced an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Kendra JOBE, 35-year-old, from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

These charges have not been proven in court. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in August 2021, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

