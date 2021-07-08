Local library to reopen July 13

The Shelburne Public Library has very exciting news for the community this week.

The library will open for browsing on Tuesday, July 13 @ 12pm. However, curbside pickup will still be available and eResources are always available 24/7.

The library’s objective is always to provide you with the service you need during these times.

Library staff are delighted to be able to open their doors to welcome the community back inside. The library will still be maintaining COVID Safety protocols as follows:

• Staff and patrons will be required to wear masks at all times

• Capacity limits will be set to enable safe distancing

• A time limit of 30 minutes for browsing or 30 minutes for computer use will also be necessary

Despite the fact, that things seem to be heading toward a state of normalcy, the library will continue to maintain a high degree of caution to ensure the health and safety of both its staff and patrons. Staff are excited to welcome people back and will do their utmost best to welcome everyone back to a safe environment.

Teen Scene

Did you check out our Teen vs. Tween competition video? Each week the librarian of whichever department logs less reading will be subjected to a Disgusting Dare, which we will post to our YouTube! If you want to see the Children’s Department, go down, register on Beanstack and start reading! Want to suggest one of the dares library staff complete? That’s a badge you can earn this week on Beanstack!

Upcoming events:

July 13th: Tie Dye Canvas Bags

July 20th: DIY Memory Game

July 27th: Among Us Cookies

August 3rd: DIY Board Game Mat

Children`s Programming:

The 2021 TD Summer Reading Program has officially started!

There is still time to sign up and participate for a chance to win prizes, and fill your summer with Library fun.

For ages 0-6 the library will have: Live Indoor Scavenger Hunts, Story Time Crafts, Sleepy Story Times, and more.

For ages 7-12 there will be: Slime Club, Cooking Crew, Teen vs. Tween challenges, and more.

All summer we will be holding weekly LEGO challenges with prizes!

Watch the library’s social pages for the newest round of Scientists in School. We will be hosting THREE brand new workshops.

Contact the library @ 519-925-2168 or children@shelburnelibrary.ca if you have questions or would like to get involved in this summer’s programs.

New books:

You can browse all of the library’s books if you login to their catalogue. Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on “Our Catalogue” to look for new books or browse the entire collection.

Fiction:

Independent bones by Carolyn Haines

Jackpot by Stuart Woods

Klara and the sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

The jetsetters by Amanda Eyre Ward

The eagle’s claw by Jeff Shaara

Anne of Manhattan by Brina Starler

The creep by Michael LaPointe

Astra by Cedar Bowers

Adrift by W. Michael Gear

The bullet by Iris Johansen

Non fiction

The confidence men by Margalit fox

The heartbeat of trees by Peter Wohlleben

The last Englishman by Keith Foskett

Perseverance: one month canoeing the Mackenzie River by John R. Richardson

North: finding my way while running the Appalachian Trail by Scott Jurek

Good to go: what the athlete in all of us can learn from the strange science of discovery by Christie Aschwanden

