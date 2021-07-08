Police news

Dufferin OPP lay 224 charges over Canada Day weekend

July 8, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Over the weekend, Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tried to keep the roads safe by enforcing driving infractions and laid 224 driving related charges.

Members from the Dufferin OPP Detachment focused on the “Big 4” leading causal factors in road deaths, which are:

1. Impaired Operation

2. Distracted Driving

3. Aggressive Driving (including speeding)

4. Lack of seatbelt use

The following charges were laid:

• Speeding – 132

• Stunt/Racing – 14

• Seatbelts – 7

• Distracted driving/other Provincial charges – 59

• Motor vehicle Liquor License Act – 10

• Impaired Operation – 2

In a press release, Dufferin OPP noted that it is their mission to promote the safety of all road users throughout the Dufferin Detachment area and reduce the frequency and severity of incidents involving these traffic violations through enforcement and public education. 

They would like to thank the majority of safe drivers who were found to be in compliance. 



         

