Dufferin OPP respond to multiple thefts from vehicles

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating multiple thefts from vehicles in the Town of Orangeville.

On June 28, 2021, officers responded to several complaints of theft from cars in the Chisholm Street area in Orangeville.

Dufferin OPP is asking residents in the area of Chisholm Street, especially the townhome complex located at 60 Chisholm Street to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity and report it to police.

Vehicle owners are reminded to always lock your vehicles and close the windows.

Unlocked vehicles, and vehicles with valuables visible are the first vehicles targeted.

Perpetrators incur more risk of being observed, being identified and getting caught if they are forced to physically break into vehicles.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

