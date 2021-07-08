Police news

Dufferin OPP respond to multiple thefts from vehicles

July 8, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating multiple thefts from vehicles in the Town of Orangeville.

On June 28, 2021, officers responded to several complaints of theft from cars in the Chisholm Street area in Orangeville. 

Dufferin OPP is asking residents in the area of Chisholm Street, especially the townhome complex located at 60 Chisholm Street to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity and report it to police.

Vehicle owners are reminded to always lock your vehicles and close the windows. 

Unlocked vehicles, and vehicles with valuables visible are the first vehicles targeted. 

Perpetrators incur more risk of being observed, being identified and getting caught if they are forced to physically break into vehicles.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. 

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Canada Day marked with reflection on residential schools

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne marked Canada Day (July 1) differently this year, using scaled back celebrations to ...

Shelburne welcomes new dentist Dr. Faisal Waseem

Written By Sam Odrowski Get your smiles ready, there’s a new dentist is in town.  Dr. Faisal Waseem, a locally-based dentist, has officially taken over ...

Shelburne to reduce default speed limit to 40 km/hr

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Traffic in Shelburne will soon be moving a little bit slower.  Town council, during their meeting on ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support