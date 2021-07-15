Shelburne Public Library shares new books, news

July 15, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library has exciting news this week.

The library has welcomed many of its patrons back into the library for in-library services. However, the library will still be offering curbside pickup and eResources are always available 24/7,

The Shelburne Public Library’s objective is always to provide you with the service you need during these times.

Library staff are excited to open the doors again to welcome patrons back into the building. The library will still be maintaining COVID Safety protocols as follows:

• Staff and patrons will be required to wear masks at all times

• Capacity limits will be set to enable safe distancing

• A time limit of 30 minutes for browsing or 30 minutes for computer use will also be necessary

Despite the fact, that things seem to be heading toward a state of normalcy, the library will continue to maintain a high degree of caution to ensure the health and safety of both our staff and patrons. We are excited to see you and will do our utmost to welcome you back to a safe environment

Teen Scene

Did you check out the library’s Teen vs. Tween competition video? We read over 4 times as many minutes on average as the Children’s department last week! Keep up the great work. If you want to see the Children’s Department, go down, register on Beanstack and start reading!

Upcoming events:

July 20th: DIY Memory Game

July 27th; Among Us Cookies

August 3rd: DIY Board Game Mat

August 10th: Chip Tasting

Children`s Programming:

The 2021 TD Summer Reading Program has officially started!

There is still time to sign up and participate for a chance to win prizes, and fill your summer with Library fun.

For ages 0-6 we will have: Live Indoor Scavenger Hunts, Story Time Crafts, Sleepy Story Times, and more.

For ages 7-12 there will be: Slime Club, Cooking Crew, Teen vs. Tween challenges, and more.

All summer we will be holding weekly LEGO challenges with prizes!

Watch the Shelburne Public Library’s social pages for the latest round of Scientists in School. We will be hosting three brand new workshops.

Contact the library @ 519-925-2168 or children@shelburnelibrary.ca if you have questions or would like to get involved in this summer’s programs.

New Books:

You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.

Fiction:

Our woman in Moscow by Beatriz Williams

The one hundred years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

Lizzie & Dante by Mary Bly

The librarian of Saint-Malo by Mario Escobar

Lesson in red by Maria Hummel

An unlikely spy by Rebecca Starford

This Eden by Ed O’Loughlin

The wedding night by Harriet Walker

Send for me by Lauren Fox

The road trip by Beth O’Leary

The President’s daughter by James Patterson and Bill Clinton

Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell

Non fiction:

We are what we eat by Alice Waters

Welcome home by Najwa Zebian

Pure flame by Michelle Orange

Wasted by Byron Reese

Open house by Jane Christmas

Manage your menopause naturally by Maryon Stewart

Talking to GOATs by Jim Gray

Good grief by Catherine Mayer and Anne Mayer Bird

