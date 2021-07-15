Dufferin OPP lay charges for drug trafficking following traffic stop

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two drivers with racing under the new stunt driving legislation, which came into force July 1, 2021. The traffic stop led to a drug trafficking investigating, which resulted in drug charges.

On July 2, 2021, a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Airport Road in the Town of Mono when he observed two vehicles racing at the speed of 154km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Both vehicles were stopped for the offence and the traffic stop evolved into a drug trafficking investigation.

New stunt driving legislation was introduced last week which resulted in both vehicles being impounded for the extended period of 14 days. The drivers received racing charges and driver’s licence suspensions.

The officer seized a quantity of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and cell phones from the involved vehicles. As a result of the investigation, the following charges were laid.

Owen SILVERTHORNE, 20 years old, from Hamilton was charged with:

• Trafficking in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Janeil GORDON, 20 years old, from Hamilton was charged with:

• Trafficking in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

These charges have not been proven in court. Dufferin OPP supports any legislation that makes our roads safer. Racing, stunt driving, speeding, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and road rage are all forms of aggressive driving that place drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians at risk.

The OPP targets speeders, racers/stunt drivers and other aggressive drivers through robust enforcement and public education. Aggressive driving is dangerous and is a leading causal factor in fatal motor vehicle collisions on OPP-patrolled roads. Street racing is one of the most dangerous, aggressive driving behaviours on our roads.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. Report dangerous drivers by calling police. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

