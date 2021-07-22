Former dentist sentenced sentenced for sex crimes

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A former Shelburne dentist found guilty in sexually assaulting a minor at his dental office, has been sentence to 90 days jail time.

Muthanna Gewarges, a dentist who practiced at the former Small Town Family Dental on Main Street in Shelburne, was sentenced last Friday (July 16) after being found guilty of one count of sexual exploitation by sexual touching and one count of sexual assault.

Gerwarges will serve his 90 day sentence intermittently on weekends and will face two years of probation. He is also required to submit a DNA sample and must comply with the sexual offender registration program for 10 years.

Justice Bruce E. Pugsley said factors in the sentencing included Gewarges having no previous convictions, and his age. Gewarges is in his mid-60s.

A resident of Mono, Gewarges was arrested in May of 2019 following a lengthy investigation from the then Shelburne Police Service (SPS). According to Shelburne Police Sgt. Mark Bennett the incident occurred between November 2018 and February 2019. At the time of Gewarges arrest, investigators reached out to the public for assistance with the belief that there may be additional victims.

Gewarges was charged with several sexual-related offences including one count of sexual assault, on count of sexual exploitation, and one count of communicating with a personal under the age of 18 for sexual purpose. He was also accused of offering money to the individual and other rewards in return for performing sexual acts.

A three-day trial was originally agreed on by the Crown and defence to be held on Sept. 29, Nov.30 and Dec. 8 of 2020, but was delayed with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gewarges was tried and convicted in March 2021.

A publication ban has been put in place prohibiting the release of any information that could identify the victim or any witnesses.

