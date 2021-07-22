Expansion project set for local following council approval

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Hyland Heights Elementary School has been approved to begin an expansion project to the existing school.

Shelburne Town Council, during their meeting on July 12, entered into a site plan agreement with the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) for a second-storey addition at the school as well as provisioned portables.

The proposal from the school board is to have a section of the school’s portapak, four portables linked together, removed and for a second storey addition to be added to the pre-existing building located on the west side of the elementary school.

According to the report, the plans submitted by the school board shows four new classrooms within the proposed expansion.

“You can see how the building steps down,” explained Steve Wever, town planner. “There’s a one storey height portion and the second storey would be added over the top of that one-storey for additional classrooms.”

As part of the plans, the school board has also identified a potential larger building addition for the future, also located on the west side of the existing school, as well as the locations for three additional future portables.

Wever noted to council that there are two proposed portables to be installed on the school property this summer with the removal of two portables in the portapak.

“Some of these portables are contingent upon how many students they have to assign to the school as Shelburne continues to grow and how quickly they can react to that with new permanent space versus temporary portable space,” said Wever.

Prior to the approval of the site plan and the expansion to Hyland Heights ES, reserve capacity was maintained for the project as the Town knew the expansion was coming.

Wever said there will potentially be small revisions, with second submission drawings still in circulation for technical review, but they are expected to be minor.

Construction for the Hyland Heights expansion is expected to commence in August or September.

During the same council meeting, Town council also approved site plan approvals at 649 Victoria Street and 108 Prentice Drive.

At 649 Victoria Street, a previously approved site plan was amended to have the next construction phase building, separated from the others to allow for fire route.

The site plan approval for 108 Prentice Drive was also amended to include a watermain edging the property on the south side of County Road 11 and onto the property.

