Ribfest held in Amaranth over weekend succesful

The Orangeville Rotary Club’s Drive-Thru Ribfest was a major success, serving nearly 1,000 vehicles through Friday (July 16) and Saturday (July 17), raising approximately $30,000.

All of the funds raised through the event will be donated back into not-for-profits and charitable projects undertaken by the local club.

Club president, Taunya Bailey said the support they received this year will go a long way in helping the community and she’s very grateful for the wonderful turnout.

“It was overwhelming with support – that’s for sure. It felt like the entire town and surrounding area was supporting us, it was very busy. I think it was really well organized and ran by our club, and at times very overwhelming,” she recalled.

Considering the change in format from the usual in-person ribfest, the Rotary Club was pleased with the turnout for the event.

While the lineups were long to get the ribs, Bailey said most people were very patient and understanding. She added that the ribbers who prepared the food for the event were extremely pleased with the turnout.

“We are truly humbled by our community’s increased support of this pandemic era event. Many Ribfests across the country have been outright cancelled but your support over the years has encouraged us to keep this tradition alive. While we hope that this is our last ‘Covid Ribfest’, we appreciate all the people who waited in line to support us,” said Orangeville Ribfest chairperson, Mike Wright in a press release.

“Thank-you to the volunteers, corporate sponsors, ribbers, vendors, and to you, the citizens of Orangeville, Dufferin County and beyond, for helping to make the second (and hopefully last) Orangeville Rotary Drive-Thru Ribfest such a success.”

Bailey told the Citizen the most common comment they received was that they hope to see the ribfest back at the Alder Street Arena grounds for next year.

“They love the idea that they still could get ribs this year but they’re excited for next year where we can go back to the big party atmosphere that ribfest,” she said.

Anybody looking to help make the event a success next year, when it hopefully returns to an in-person format can register as a volunteer at orangevilleribfest.com

“We always get those questions in line like, how can I help next year? or What can I do? And I would just say go to the website and register,” Bailey noted.

The Orangeville Rotary Club would like to give a big thank you to the Headwaters Fitness & Racquet Club in Amaranth and Greenwood Construction for providing them with the venue to hold their event. As well, they’re very grateful for all the various sponsors who supported the Ribfest. Without their support, Bailey said the event wouldn’t have been possible.

