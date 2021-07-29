Mass vaccination clinics to close

July 29, 2021 · 0 Comments

As the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph region continues to make progress on its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, WDG Public Health is announcing the next phase of the local vaccination program.

Beginning next Friday (August 6) mass vaccination clinics in the region will begin to close. The last date for each clinic will be:

• August 6, 2021 – University of Guelph (50 South Ring Rd, Guelph)

• August 11, 2021 – Linamar/Skyjack

(201 Woodlawn Rd W., Guelph)

• August 20, 2021 – West End Recreation Centre (21 Imperial Rd S, Guelph), Alder Arena (275 Alder St, Orangeville), Centre-Wellington Community Sportsplex

(550 Belsyde Ave E, Fergus)

WDG Public Health and partners will continue to offer smaller clinics in Guelph, Fergus and Orangeville, as well as pop-up clinics throughout the region into the fall.

To ensure everyone can access a vaccine at a local clinic, all WDG Public Health and partner clinics will accept first or second dose drop-ins at any clinic – no appointment required.

Visit WDG Public Health’s website for specific drop-in hours. Vaccinations will also still be available through local primary care providers and pharmacies.

“I want to thank the extraordinary partners who made this possible: Linamar, University of Guelph, The Guelph Family Health Team, and municipal partners throughout the region,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO. “More than 375,000 doses have been administered locally; an incredible feat that could not have been achieved without this team.”

“Local vaccination clinics have done their job exceptionally well; more than 80% of people have had a first dose and more than 60% have already had their second dose,” said Rita Isley, Director of Community Health and Chief Nursing

Officer.

“I encourage people to take advantage of the thousands of available appointments at our clinics before we move to the next phase. These last few weeks of our mass clinics are the easiest way to get your shot.”

