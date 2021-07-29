Multiple impaired operation charges laid in Dufferin over the weekend

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were out on the region’s roads this past weekend and as a result of several driving complaints, five charges were laid for impaired operation.

On Sunday (July 25) at approximately 6:06 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was responding to a driving complaint by a concerned citizen in the area of First Avenue and Jelly Street in the Town of Shelburne. The officer located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and commenced an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Mark HAWKINS, 51-year-old, from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Last Saturday (July 24) at approximately 6:41 p.m., there was a driving complaint by a concerned citizen on First Street in the Town of Orangeville. A Dufferin OPP officer located the vehicle in question, conducted a traffic stop and commenced an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Paul SCHAEFER, 52-year-old, from Kitchener, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other drugs

Last Friday (July 23), at approximately 1:10 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was responding to a driving complaint by a concerned citizen in the area of C Line in the Town of Orangeville. The officer located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and commenced an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Melissa JEFFS, 40-year-old, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation with impaired – concentration (80 plus)

The three accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in September 2021, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for a period of 14 days.

Meanwhile, last Friday (July 23) at approximately 5:54 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was responding to a motor vehicle collision on County Road 109 in East Garafraxa Township. The collision led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, a 31-year-old, from Milton, received a three day licence suspension, vehicle impounded for seven days and has been charged with:

• Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Also last Friday (July 23), at approximately 12:40 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono. The officer entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, a 41-year-old, from Shelburne, received a three-day licence suspension, and had their vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Dufferin OPP would like to thank the concerned citizens who called police. If anyone suspects an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com

