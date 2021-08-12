News from Your Library

August 12, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Rose Dotten

Our objective is always to provide you with the service YOU need during these times.

It has been exciting to open our doors to welcome you back to YOUR Library. We will be maintaining COVID Safety protocols as follows:

Staff and patrons will be required to wear masks at all times

Capacity limits will be set to enable safe distancing

A time limit of 30 minutes for browsing or 30 minutes for computer use will also be necessary

Despite the fact, that things seem to be heading toward a state of normalcy, we will continue to maintain a high degree of caution to ensure the health and safety of both our staff and patrons. We are excited to see you and will do our utmost to welcome you back to a safe environment

Teen Scene

Due to a good amount of effort, and a pinch of luck, Teens remain undefeated in the Teen vs. Children’s department reading challenge! For the rest of the summer, for each hour of reading completed by each team, a ballot will be placed into a draw for the winning team of that week.

To keep our undefeated streak, it’s very important to keep reading, or else your favourite Teen Librarian will face a Disgusting Dare.

You can find out who won weekly on our YouTube Channel. If you have questions about our upcoming programming or how you can help us beat the Children’s department, email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca!

Upcoming events:

August 10: Chip Tasting

August 17: DIY Rock Garden

August 24: Tie Dye Socks

Children’s Programming:

If you missed the TD Summer Reading Club registration in July, there is still time to join in on the summer fun. Contact the library and we can set your family up with supplies to participate in our distance programming.

For ages 0-6 we have: Live Indoor Scavenger Hunts, Story Time Crafts, and Live Sleepy Story Times.

For ages 7-12 we have: Slime Club, Cooking Club, Levelled Up Crafts, and Teen vs. Tween Challenges.

We also hold a LEGO Competition all ages with a prize every week!

Track your reading progress this summer using the Beanstack App. You’ll be amazed at how much you read when you track your reading.

Watch our social pages for the latest round of Scientists in Situ as there are still upcoming workshops in which you can participate!

Contact the library @ 519-925-2168 or children@shelburnelibrary.ca if you have questions or would like to get involved in this summer’s programs.

