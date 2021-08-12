Way wows Shelburne crowd with “Rhinestone Cowgirl” tribute to Dolly Parton

Written By Peter RIchardson

If you are either a country music fan or simply like Dolly Parton, you should have been in Shelburne’s famed Fiddle Park on the afternoon of Sunday, August 8, where Orangeville’s Leisa Way brought her Rhinestone Cowgirl Tribute concert to town.

Way has been performing as various music stars for some years now, and Dolly is her latest tribute. With the Wayward Wind Band, a collection of seasoned musicians, all of whom are local to the area, a stellar performance was presented for all. Two of her guitar players double as the voices of Porter Waggoner and Kenny Rogers, with whom Dolly has done award winning duets.

From her bedazzled outfits to her voice, Way put on a show that could almost make you believe she is the real thing.

The show was well-attended with many of the attendees vacating their cars to sit in lawn chairs in front of them instead. What little rain fell had virtually no affect and certainly dampened no one’s spirits.

Rhinestone Cowgirl, organized by the Shelburne Rotary Club, was a chance for people in the community to get out and listen to live music once again. Way commented that this was one of her first chances to perform since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the concert, a 50/50 draw was held, with more than $800 awarded to the local winner.

The Shelburne Rotary Club said they were pleased with the total, as well as the money raised, which will go towards the local food bank, Christmas Hampers, and the Feed It Forward for Everyone school breakfast programme in Shelburne.

The Wayward Wind Band and Way have several concert bookings this fall that they hope will come to pass despite fears of a fourth wave of COVID-19.

All in all, the Rhinestone Cowgirl showcased an amazing international yet local talent, and exhibited the wealth of great talent Dufferin County has available in its arts community.

