DUFFERIN OPP TAKE ANOTHER IMPAIRED DRIVER OFF THE ROAD

August 12, 2021 · 0 Comments

On Wednesday, August 4, the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with impaired operation following a proactive traffic stop.

“The officer was conducting enforcement on Highway 89 in the Town of Shelburne due to several speeding complaints by concerned citizens,” say Police. “The officer conducted a traffic stop which led to an impaired operation investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, Jennifer Cochrane, 35, from Woodbridge has been charged with:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in October 2021, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The vehicle was impounded for a period of 45 days.

If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.”

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

ERRATIC DRIVING

On Monday, August 9, the Dufferin OPP Detachment charged a driver with impaired operation following proactive patrols.

“At approximately, 12:10 a.m., the officer was conducting patrols along Riddell Road in the Town of Orangeville, when the officer observed a motorist driving erratically towards him,” say Police. “The officer conducted a traffic stop, which led to an impaired operation investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, Sumeet Bhachu, of Collingwood, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 19, 2021 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s license of the accused party has been suspended for 90 days and the involved vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

“The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead and to use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.”

