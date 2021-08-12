Annual golf tournament set for early September

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin & District will be teeing up on the golf course this September 2 for their annual fundraising golf tournament.

Hosted by the local Big Brothers Big Sisters for almost 30 years, the golf tournament helps the organization raise funds for their programming. In recent years the golf tournament has become the organization’s largest fundraiser.

“We rely a lot on fundraising and donations from the community to keep our agency going,” explains Nancy Stallmach, Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin & District. “The money that we raise will be used to match more children, who are facing adversity, with a caring mentor.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin & District has been serving in the community for almost 50 years and provides their program to between 200 and 300 children in the area, including Orangeville, Shelburne, Grand Valley, Erin and Dundalk. The local organization’s core program is a mentorship, which matches adult mentors with children mentees.

“We see the potential of youth who are facing adversity, and we want to be able to give those young people the greatest possibilities in life,” said Stallmach. “Children who have a mentor are more likely to graduate from high school, go on to post-secondary education, they’re more likely to be employed and to have better mental health throughout their lives.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and & District raised about $10,000 through their 2020 golf tournament and Stallmach says they are hoping to raise between $10,000 and $12,000 for 2021.

While COVID-19 restrictions have eased since last year’s golf tournament, Stallmach said they will be continuing with safety variations including having a boxed lunch instead of an inside dinner.

As part of the 2021 Big Brothers Big Sisters Golf Tournament, the local organization is raffling off West Jet tickets with the destination chosen by the winner, a big screen TV, and a gift certificate for Tim Horton’s. Tickets can be purchased through their website.

“The chances are good to win because we’re selling a limited number of tickets,” said Stallmach.

At press time, the local organization is still looking for golfers. Those interested in participating in the golf fundraising tournament can sign up on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin & District website.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Golf Tournament will be held on September 2 at the Shelburne Golf and Country Club.

