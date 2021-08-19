Shelburne Public Library shares weekly updates, new books

August 19, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library is still offering curb side service, along with in-library browsing. If you need library staff to choose some books or if you have some favourites, email the library or give them a call and they will prepare a curbside pick up for you. Email the library at info@shelburnelibrary.ca

Reopening

It has been exciting to open our doors to welcome you back to YOUR Library. We will be maintaining COVID Safety protocols as follows:

• Staff and patrons will be required to wear masks at all times

• Capacity limits will be set to enable safe distancing

• A time limit of 30 minutes for browsing or 30 minutes for computer use will also be necessary

Despite the fact, that things seem to be heading toward a state of normalcy, we will continue to maintain a high degree of caution to ensure the health and safety of both our staff and patrons.

We are excited to see you and will do our utmost to welcome you back to a safe environment.

Library Happenings

We would like to say a fond au revoir to Sarah Bannon, who has been a terrific student employee for the past 3 plus years. Sarah will be pursuing further education and we wish her all the best.

Student Opportunity: That will open an opportunity for us to hire another student for the coming year to assist with various tasks. The student should be a keen reader, have technological skills, and be very responsible and committed.

If you know such a student, have him/her send a resume to rdotten@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Teen Scene

After a lengthy winning streak, our luck finally ran out! The Tweens beat us in last week’s reading competition and resulted in Sarah (who graciously stepped in for Jade) being pelted by water balloons! Keep up your great reading efforts so we can beat the tweens again! Additionally, Teen programming will remain virtual for the month of September. You can register by emailing jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca!

Upcoming events

August 24th: Tie Dye Socks

September 14th: Sharpie Tie Dye

September 21st: Fall Bucket List

September 28th: Cork Pumpkins

Children`s Programming

While our TDSRC is coming to close for another year, there are still a few opportunities to participate in our award-winning children’s programming!

For ages 0-6 we have: Live Indoor Scavenger Hunts, Story Time Crafts, and Live Sleepy Story Times.

For ages 7-12 we have: Slime Club, Cooking Club, Levelled Up Crafts, and Teen vs. Tween Challenges.

We also hold a LEGO Competition all ages with a prize every week!

Track your reading progress this summer using the Beanstack App. You’ll be amazed at how much you read when you track your reading.

Contact the library @ 519-925-2168 or children@shelburnelibrary.ca if you have questions or would like to get involved in this summer’s programs.

NEW BOOKS

You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.

Fiction

Woman of intelligence by Karin Tanabe

A comedy of terrors by Lindsey Davis

Closing costs by Bracken MacLeod

Trial by fire by P.T. Deutermann

The Minister primarily by John Oliver Killens

Three words for goodbye by Hazel Gaynor

The Women’s march by Jennifer Chiaverini

The hunter and the old woman by Pamela Korgemagi

Non fiction

Hormone intelligence by Aviva Romm, MD

Until proven safe by Geoff Manaugh & Nicola Twilley

