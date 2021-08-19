Kin Club moving forward with Road Toll fundraiser for Sept. 18

Written By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville Council unanimously approved a bylaw to authorize a road closure on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Kin Club of Orangeville’s Road Toll fundraiser.

Kin Club members will be out at the corner of Third and Fourth Street where they will have a bucket, requesting spare change in support of Cystic Fibrosis.

The organization has been in contact with the local Public Health Unit and all COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to.

In the past anywhere between $4,000 and $6,000 is typically raised through the event.

Angela Lockhurst, president of the Orangeville Kin Club, presented to Council on the topic and noted athat they’re hoping to have Dufferin Emergency Search and Rescue participate in the fundraiser on Sept. 18 as well.

Coun. Joe Andrews noted that this shouldn’t be a problem.

“Through my connection with the Search and Rescue organization that is now under the County leadership, I know that they would be enthused to participate,” he said.

If this moves forward, the money will be split between the Kin Club, Cystic Fibrosis, and Search and Rescue.

Meanwhile, $2,500 through the Community Grant program at the Town of Orangeville is being given to the Kin Club to assist with this year’s Santa Claus Parade.

Last year the event was cancelled and a holiday lights display was set up downtown instead.

The $2,500 in funding for the Kin Club will be used to reduce entrance fees for the 2021 Santa Claus Parade.

In a report from Town staff, it noted the Kin Club of Orangeville would like to help the community to participate in this year’s parade by reducing the financial barriers which were felt by many during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think this extra $2,500 to the Kin club to hopefully bring Santa Claus back to town on our lovely streets of Broadway and all be able to gather again safely is well worth every penny,” said Coun. Debbie Sherwood.

The Santa Claus Parade is generally held in November but no announcements have been made yet regarding this year’s parade.

