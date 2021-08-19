Impaired driver in Shelburne arrested Saturday morning

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, the Dufferin OPP Detachment charged a driver with impaired operation following a complaint from the public.

At approximately, 10:30 a.m., members of the Dufferin OPP responded to a traffic complaint of an impaired driver on Main Street West in Shelburne.

The officer located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, which led to an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Graham FULCHER, 36, of Huron-Kinloss Township, has been charged with:

– Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

– Drive vehicle with open container of liquor

– Fail to notify change of address

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 12, 2021 to answer to the charges.

The driver’s license of the accused party has been suspended for 90 days and the involved vehicle was impounded for seven days.

By calling 911 and reporting suspected impaired drivers to police, all Ontarians can play a role in keeping our roads and waterways safe and in reducing impaired driving crashes, deaths and injuries.

