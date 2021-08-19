Dufferin OPP lay charges in sexual assault investigation

August 19, 2021 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), have laid charges in connection to a

sexual assault investigation that occurred at a business in Orangeville.

The accused is the owner of the business and the victim is a client.

As a result of the investigation, Bhupinder YOGI, 59-years-old, of Brampton has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The accused was released, and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in September of this year (2021).

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of a similar

circumstance to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Members of the Dufferin OPP Crime Unit work with victims to encourage reporting of serious crimes.

Victim impact and understanding is a primary goal when investigating a crime against a person.

Officers are committed to assisting victims during what is often the worst experience of their lives, providing support throughout criminal investigations and pending court proceedings.

If you wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

