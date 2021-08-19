Police news

Dufferin OPP lay charges in sexual assault investigation

August 19, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), have laid charges in connection to a
sexual assault investigation that occurred at a business in Orangeville.

The accused is the owner of the business and the victim is a client.

As a result of the investigation, Bhupinder YOGI, 59-years-old, of Brampton has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The accused was released, and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in September of this year (2021).

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of a similar
circumstance to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Members of the Dufferin OPP Crime Unit work with victims to encourage reporting of serious crimes. 

Victim impact and understanding is a primary goal when investigating a crime against a person. 

Officers are committed to assisting victims during what is often the worst experience of their lives, providing support throughout criminal investigations and pending court proceedings. 

If you wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Senior Cubs secure spot in North Dufferin Baseball League playoffs

Written By Brian Lockhart The Mansfield Senior Cubs have secured a berth in the North Dufferin Baseball League playoffs. The Cubs went up a notch ...

Tangs’ Kitchen closes down Shelburne location

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tangs’ Kitchen closed their doors for the last time in Shelburne on Sunday (Aug. 15), after five ...

First ever men’s homeless shelter opens in Dufferin

While services for youth and women facing homelessness have long existed in Dufferin County, there’s been a growing demand for a men’s emergency shelter locally. ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support