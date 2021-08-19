Motorcycle collision in Melancthon Township currently under investigation

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township that resulted in serious injuries.

On August 15, 2021, at approximately 5:27 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers, along with Dufferin County EMS, responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in the intersection of County Road 124 and Sideroad 30.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the motorcycle sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted by Air Ornge to a trauma centre.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Road safety is a shared responsibility. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously and stay vigilant for vulnerable road users, such as motorcyclists, at all times.

Motorcyclists are reminded to stay alert and remain visible to other drivers on the road. Learn more about motorcycle safey at: http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/motorcycle-safety.shtml

