Police news

Motorcycle collision in Melancthon Township currently under investigation

August 19, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township that resulted in serious injuries. 

On August 15, 2021, at approximately 5:27 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers, along with Dufferin County EMS, responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in the intersection of County Road 124 and Sideroad 30. 

As a result of the collision, the driver of the motorcycle sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted by Air Ornge to a trauma centre. 

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. 

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838. 

Road safety is a shared responsibility. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously and stay vigilant for vulnerable road users, such as motorcyclists, at all times. 

Motorcyclists are reminded to stay alert and remain visible to other drivers on the road. Learn more about motorcycle safey at: http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/motorcycle-safety.shtml



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Senior Cubs secure spot in North Dufferin Baseball League playoffs

Written By Brian Lockhart The Mansfield Senior Cubs have secured a berth in the North Dufferin Baseball League playoffs. The Cubs went up a notch ...

Tangs’ Kitchen closes down Shelburne location

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tangs’ Kitchen closed their doors for the last time in Shelburne on Sunday (Aug. 15), after five ...

First ever men’s homeless shelter opens in Dufferin

While services for youth and women facing homelessness have long existed in Dufferin County, there’s been a growing demand for a men’s emergency shelter locally. ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support