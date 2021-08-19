Mansfield Junior Cubs squeezed out by single run in final game

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Junior Cubs took a loss in their final game of the season against the Creemore Padres when the Creemore squad got the bats moving late in the game, pushing them ahead by a single run.

Two losses in a row dropped the Cubs from a playoff berth leaving them in the number five spot in the standings. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs.

Matthew Haire started on the mound for the Cubs in the Thursday, August 12, game on the diamond in Mansfield.

The Cubs opened the scoring in the first inning when Matthew Hair singled then made it to third on stolen bases.

He scored when Brett Legault hit to bring in the run.

The Cubs were up 2-0 in the second inning when Brodie Hunter started things off with a single.

A walk put men on first and second base and an error by the Creemore team allowed for another Mansfield run.

A Padres base runner tried for home in the third period but got caught in the middle and was tagged for the out to end that inning.

Creemore loaded the bases in the fourth inning but couldn’t finish.

Mansfield’s Aaron Dempsey took a walk in the fourth inning when he was beaned off the head by a high pitch to put men on first and second bases.

Zac Piechocinski made a sacrifice bunt to advance runners to second and third.

The Cubs were up 3-0 when Cam Green hit to right field to bring in the run.

The lead evaporated in the later innings when the Padres starting scoring and took over the lead to leave the field with a 6-5 win.

The NDBL Junior division will go into a playoff tournament style series on August 20, 21, and 22 to determine the

season champion.

Caledon, Creemore, Georgina, and Midland, have all made the playoffs and will enter the tournament.

