Shelburne Cricket Club summer series tied after four games

August 19, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club continues to play a best-of-seven championship series through the summer.

After four games the series is tied at 2-2 with both the Gladiators and Knights

coming out on top in matches to make for an exciting series as the battle to reach four games to win the series intensifies.

Game four of the series took place on

Sunday, August 15, at KTH Park, and ended with a comfortable win by the Knights.

Batting first, the Gladiators bowled out for 82 off 16.5 overs with Samir Patel to-scoring with 22, Marlon Robinson with 16, and Muhammad Nasi contributing 9.

For the Knights, Rick Ramchand, Denton Barracks, and Hisaan Siddiqui shared three wickets each with Asad Nasir taking the other wicket to fall.

In their turn at batting, the Knights knocked off the required 83 for the loss of six wickets off 14.3 overs with extras t-scoring and 22 followed by Tabish Taufiqiwh 14, Rick Ramchand with 13 retired out, and Vikas Vig with 10.

For the Gladiators, Weylin Kapp took two wickets for 14 while Ahsen Siddiqui, Muhammad Jamal, and Samir Patel with one each.

The series will continue to determine the Shelburne champion.

