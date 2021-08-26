Dufferin OPP investigating vehicle rollover in Mulmur

August 26, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin OPP officers are investigating a single vehicle rollover that occurred in Mulmur last Thursday evening.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dufferin Detachment, along with Simcoe County EMS and the Honeywood Fire Department responded to the serious single vehicle collision at approximately 8 p.m. last Thursday (Aug. 19) on County Road 21 between Airport Road and Third Line in Mulmur.

Dufferin OPP in a press release said the collision involved a sport utility vehicle (SUV) towing a small trailer with a sea-doo.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway, rolled into a ditch colliding with a tree.

The lone driver of the vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident and was airlifted by Air Ornge to a trauma centre.

County Road 21 in Mulmur was closed for about six hours for an investigation into the rollover.

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate.

Dufferin OPP said the investigation is continuing and for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Readers Comments (0)