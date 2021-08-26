Illegal firearm seized from Shelburne man last Friday

August 26, 2021 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) uniform members along with the assistance of the Major Crime Unit exemplified true teamwork. In a joint effort officers seized an illegal firearm and in doing so took another dangerous gun off the streets.

Last Friday (Aug. 20), at approximately 8:05 p.m., uniform officers attended a residence in Shelburne for an unwanted party. The call led officers into a weapons investigation which resulted in a collaborative effort with members of the Dufferin Major Crime Unit to obtain a search warrant for a firearm in the early morning hours. The search warrant was granted and the illegal firearm, magazine and ammunition was located and seized.

Anathanael HAYE, 22-years-old, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

• Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

• Careless storage of Firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

(2 Counts)

• Failure to comply with release order

(4 Counts)

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)