What’s new at the Shelburne Public Library this week?

September 2, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library is still providing curbside service along with its in-library browsing.

If you need us to choose some books or if you have some favourites, email the library or call and library staff will prepare a curbside pick-up for you.

If you are not receiving our weekly eNewsletter, let the library know and they will add you to their list. The email address is info@shelburnelibrary.ca

The Shelburne Public Library has been excited to have patrons back and will continue to maintain COVID Safety protocols as follows:

• Staff and patrons will be required to wear masks at all times

• Capacity limits will be set to enable safe distancing

• A time limit of 30 minutes for browsing or 30 minutes for computer use will also be necessary

Despite the fact, that things seem to be heading toward a state of normalcy, the Shelburne Public Library will continue to maintain a high degree of caution to ensure the health and safety of both its staff and patrons.

Teen Scene

WOW, Teens! You made it! Summer has come to a close and the library is so proud of all of the activities you completed and time you spent reading over the summer! It was a tough competition, but the library is excited to announce that Elizabeth W. is this year’s winner! Elizabeth’s family will enjoy a pizza party for her efforts!

Just because summer is over, that doesn’t mean the fun stops. There is a great lineup of virtual activities planned for September. Videos will be released on the dates and times listed below, and will be accessible as your schedules permit. Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca to register for a Take & Make kit.

Upcoming events:

September 14th- Sharpie Tie Dye (4pm)

September 21st- Fall Bucket List (4pm)

September 28th- Cork Pumpkins (4pm)

September 30th- Truth & Reconciliation Activities (11am)

Children`s Programming

We wish all of our library friends’ good luck on their first days of school!

The Shelburne Public Library is open and we are ready to help you get started with your French or English independent reading. If you need help finding the right level of books to read, or would like a bag of specially curated books, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

The library’s online programming is still in full swing! Weekly LEGO challenges are posted on the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages every Wednesday afternoon. We love seeing pictures of your creations, so please send them in.

Starting September 9, the library will be live every Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. on its Facebook page for Sleepy Story Time. Please join in as they read four bedtime stories this week, and so we can wave hello.

Important: The Children’s Library will be closed every Thursday from 6:30 – 7:30 pm to accommodate the livestream. The library would like to thank residents for understanding.

The Friday morning, Story Time program is gearing up for another month of fun. September Story Time bags are still available for pick up and the library would love for you to join them for a Story and a Craft each Friday at 10:30am. These videos are released once a week on Fridays, but are always available on YouTube for your family to enjoy when your schedule allows. Look out for our October online sign up which will be released the last week of September.

If you are looking for more information about our Children’s programming, please call the library, or email any time and staff would be happy to assist you.

You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.

Fiction

Other women by Cathy Kelly

The Crocodile hunter by Gerald Seymour

Murder in a teacup by Vicki Delany

The Perfect ruin by Shanora Williams

Ocean prey by John Sandford

A Deadly deletion by Lorna Barrett

Godspeed by Nikolas Butler

Safe in my arms by Sara Shepard

The second life of Mirielle West by Amanda Skenandore

Not a happy family by Shari Lapena

Non fiction

All the frequent troubles of our days by Rebecca Donner

Nadiya bakes by Nadiya Hussain

The disintegrating student by Jeannine

Jannot

Piglet by Melissa Shapiro

How to talk when kids won’t listen by Joanna Faber

Sheet cake by Abigail Johnson Dodge

Bird families of North America by Pete Dunne

Landslide by Michael Wolff

Power play by Tim Higgins

We are the luckiest by Laura McKowen

The first survivors of Alzheimer’s by Dale E. Bredesen

Parting words by Benjamin Ferencz

House planted by Lisa Munoz

