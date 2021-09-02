Two separate Stunt driving charges laid within one hour

Two drivers in Dufferin County were recently charged with stunt driving in less than one-hour last week.

Last Wednesday (Aug. 25) afternoon a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting enforcement in the area of 15 Sideroad in the Township of Mulmur when he stopped a vehicle for travelling more than 50kms/hr over the posted speed limit.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 46-year-old, from Southgate, was changed with stunt driving.

Just one hour prior to the traffic stop in Mulmur another Dufferin OPP officer was conducting enforcement in the area of Highway 10 in the Town of Mono when he stopped a vehicle for travelling over 50kms/hr more than the posted speed limit.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 25-year-old, from Melancthon, was changed with stunt driving.

Both drivers are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to their charges. Both the individuals had their driver’s licence suspended and their vehicles impounded for a period of 14 days.

Dufferin OPP would like to remind motorist that the charge of stunt driving includes a variety of driving behaviours, including:

• Lifting some or all tires off the ground;

• Driving in the manner to cause some or all tires to lose traction while turning;

• Driving in a way that indicates an intention to spin (or cause it to circle), without maintaining control;

• Driving side by side, where one of the vehicles is in the lane intended for oncoming traffic, for a period longer than reasonable to pass;

• Driving with someone in the trunk of the motor vehicle;

• Driving while the driver is not seated;

• Driving 50 km/h or more over the posted speed limit;

• Driving at a rate of 150 km/h or more; and

• Driving without due care and attention, without reasonable consideration for other persons or in a manner that may endanger any person by:

o Driving in a way that indicates an intention to prevent another vehicle from passing;

o Stopping or slowing down to indicate an intention to interfere with the operation of another vehicle;

Driving as close as possible to another vehicle, pedestrian, or fixed object; and

o Making a left turn at a traffic light immediately at the green indicator with vehicles also stopped in the opposite direction (to turn before the other vehicle is able to proceed straight through).

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.

Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or

www.crimestopperssdm.com.

