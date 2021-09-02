Investigation into the murder of Sonia Varaschin continues

September 2, 2021

It has been 11 years since the brutal murder of Sonia VARASCHIN and investigators believe someone has a key piece of information that could lead to the killer.

On Monday, August 30, 2010, officers from the former Orangeville Police Service began an investigation after the 42-year-old woman’s white Toyota Corolla was found abandoned behind a business on Broadway in downtown Orangeville. On the same day, Orangeville Police requested assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). On September 5, 2010 Sonia VARASHIN’s remains were found in a wooded area just off of Beechgrove Side Road.

The murder investigation remains active under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

A $50,000 reward, authorized by the Government of the Province of Ontario, remains in place for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Sonia VARASCHIN. Over 1,500 tips have been received from the public. Investigators continue to seek the one piece of information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). To view the reward poster click: http://www.opp.ca/ecms/files/275540403! .4.pdf.

