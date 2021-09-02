Police news

Investigation into the murder of Sonia Varaschin continues

September 2, 2021   ·   0 Comments

It has been 11 years since the brutal murder of Sonia VARASCHIN and investigators believe someone has a key piece of information that could lead to the killer.

On Monday, August 30, 2010, officers from the former Orangeville Police Service began an investigation after the 42-year-old woman’s white Toyota Corolla was found abandoned behind a business on Broadway in downtown Orangeville. On the same day, Orangeville Police requested assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). On September 5, 2010 Sonia VARASHIN’s remains were found in a wooded area just off of Beechgrove Side Road.

The murder investigation remains active under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. 

A $50,000 reward, authorized by the Government of the Province of Ontario, remains in place for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Sonia VARASCHIN. Over 1,500 tips have been received from the public. Investigators continue to seek the one piece of information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). To view the reward poster click:  http://www.opp.ca/ecms/files/275540403! .4.pdf.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Cricket Club championship series now tied at three

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Cricket Club championship series is tied at 3 after the Knights won over the Gladiators on Sunday, August 29, ...

Community celebrates retirement of local entrepreneur

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Well-known local entrepreneur Bob McBride, owner of Shelburne Memorials, has officially retired after almost 30 years of ...

Community celebrates retirement of local entrepreneur

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Well-known local entrepreneur Bob McBride, owner of Shelburne Memorials, has officially retired after almost 30 years of ...

Local candidates debate being held Sept. 8

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local federal election candidates will square off in an upcoming debate hosted by the Dufferin Board of ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support