Massive cannabis grow-op busted by Dufferin OPP last Wednesday

September 2, 2021 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP seized a large quantity of cannabis and charged four individuals with drug related charges as a result of a search warrant executed in East Garafraxa Township.

Last Wednesday (Aug. 25) members of the Dufferin Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the Caledon (CSCU), Central Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement team (PJFCET) executed a search warrant at a rural property in East Garafraxa.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized 601 cannabis plants, a John Deer Lawn Tractor, 2017 Dodge Ram Truck, and an Industrial water pump

In addition to the seizure, four people were charged with “Cultivate cannabis at place that is not their dwelling house.”

The investigation is ongoing and therefore the names of the people involved will not be released.

Readers Comments (0)