Catalytic converter theft under investigation by Dufferin OPP

September 9, 2021

Officers from the Dufferin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a theft of a catalytic converter and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Police received a call for a theft in progress shortly before 4:00 a.m. on Friday (Sept. 3) at a private driveway on 21-22 Sideroad in Grand Valley. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival however while at scene of this incident, officers received another similar call from a nearby residence for a male who attempted to steal another catalytic converter.

Again, he fled the scene prior to police arrival however this time without the converter as he was confronted by the vehicle owner while he was cutting the exhaust.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 foot tall, stocky build and had a beard. He was possibly driving a light-colored Dodge Journey and has a broken side window on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

This is the kind of theft that continues to take place and here are a few crime prevention tips:

• Park your vehicle in a location with good lighting

• Install video surveillance

• Vehicles can be parked in a way that makes it harder to access their underside, for example, against a wall or by other lower vehicles.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity such as this one, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com

