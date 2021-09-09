East Garafraxa Youth injured in ATV collision

September 9, 2021

A 13-year-old was recently injured during a serious ATV collision.

Officers from Dufferin OPP, along with Dufferin County EMS attended the scene last Tuesday afternoon on County Road 24 in East Garafraxa Township. Officers are currently investigating the collision, which took place on rural property and resulted in an unidentified 13-year-old sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The individual was airlifred by Air Ornge to a trauma centre.

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

