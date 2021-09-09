Police news

East Garafraxa Youth injured in ATV collision

September 9, 2021   ·   0 Comments

A 13-year-old was recently injured during a serious ATV collision. 

Officers from Dufferin OPP, along with Dufferin County EMS attended the scene last Tuesday afternoon on County Road 24 in East Garafraxa Township. Officers are currently investigating the collision, which took place on rural property and resulted in an unidentified 13-year-old sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The individual was airlifred by Air Ornge to a trauma centre. 

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. 

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin-Caledon candidates share climate change plans

Written By Rob Paul Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The federal election is less than three weeks away with Canadians heading to the polls September 20. ...

Shelburne students share outlook returning to school during first day back

By Paula Brown Summer is out, and school is back in session. Students from grades 9 to 12 gathered outside of Centre Dufferin District High ...

Suicide Awareness Council recognizing World Suicide Prevention Day with launch of campaign

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Suicide Awareness Council of Wellington-Dufferin is recognizing World Suicide Prevention Day (Sept. 10) locally this year ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support