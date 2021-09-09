Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to remain alert as students return to school

Students are returning to school this week, which means the return of school buses and student pedestrians. School buses will add to traffic and excited children will be on the sidewalks and crossing streets.

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking all drivers to be extra careful and observant for children on or near roadways, particularly near school zones. Drivers must obey the directions of school crossing guards, as well as, the flashing lights and stop sign arm of a stopped school bus.

The OPP is reminding drivers when approaching a stopped school bus, you must stop, or you could face strict penalties. Upon conviction of a first offence, the maximum fine is $2,000 and six demerit points.

Motorists who fail to stop for a school crossing guard face a fine of $365 and four demerit points upon conviction.

Please drive safe, remain vigilant and alert. Learn more about how to share the road safely with school buses and the consequences if you don’t by visiting http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/school-bus-safety.shtml

