General News

Dufferin man wins $75,000 lottery

September 23, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Romain Malinoski of Orangeville won a $75,000 prize with INSTANT POKER (Game #2261). The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on First Street in Orangeville.

Romain says he plays the lottery all the time. “It’s my thing – I love the $5 games,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The 55-year-old father of one was relaxing in his garage and playing his ticket when he discovered his win. “I thought I won $1,000 or $5,000 at first. I checked it using the OLG App and I couldn’t believe it!”

Romain told his wife and son the next morning. “My son thought I was joking,” he laughed. 

Romain plans to go to Hawaii with
his wife.

 OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.

 INSTANT POKER is available for $3 a play and the top prize is $75,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.21.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local family shares significance of Terry Fox Run

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The annual Terry Fox Run jogged on for its 41st year this past Sunday and while the ...

Shelburne Farmer Market wraps up for season

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Farmer’s Market officially wrapped for the summer season lastThursday (Sept. 16).  “It’s been a fantastic ...

Kyle Seeback gets re-elected locally

Written By Sam Odrowski Over 66,000 ballots were cast in the Dufferin–Caledon riding on Monday and the results are in – Conservative incumbent Kyle Seeback ...

Knights win inaugural season of Shelburne Cricket Club

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Knights claimed the inaugural season championship of the Shelburne Cricket Club with a win over the Shelburne Gladiators in the ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates debate held virtually

By Sam Odrowski The election is less than one week away, and with Canada’s political parties only having 36 days to officially campaign since the ...

Shelburne Council votes for report on vaccination policy

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is in the process of developing a mandatory vaccination policy for all municipal staff ...

Hanson trial delayed until next year

Hanson trial delayed until next year By Paula Brown Michelle Hanson, an Amaranth mother charged in relation to the death of her three-year old son ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support