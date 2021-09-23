Dufferin man wins $75,000 lottery

Romain Malinoski of Orangeville won a $75,000 prize with INSTANT POKER (Game #2261). The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on First Street in Orangeville.

Romain says he plays the lottery all the time. “It’s my thing – I love the $5 games,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The 55-year-old father of one was relaxing in his garage and playing his ticket when he discovered his win. “I thought I won $1,000 or $5,000 at first. I checked it using the OLG App and I couldn’t believe it!”

Romain told his wife and son the next morning. “My son thought I was joking,” he laughed.

Romain plans to go to Hawaii with

his wife.

INSTANT POKER is available for $3 a play and the top prize is $75,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.21.

