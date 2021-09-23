Uncategorized

Dufferin OPP investigating theft of vehicle over the weekend

September 23, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating the theft of a vehicle from a residential address in the Town of Orangeville. 

The theft took place sometime between the hours of September 18, at 11:00 p.m., and September 19, 2021, at 2:20 p.m., from a private driveway on Perry Road in Orangeville.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2017 Lexus IS 300, grey in colour. There are no distinctive markings or logos on the vehicle. 

Dufferin OPP is asking the residents in the area of Perry Road to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity or a vehicle matching the above description. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122. 

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. 

Dufferin OPP reminds residence to:

• Always lock your vehicles and close
the windows

• Remove everything from sight leaving nothing in your vehicle to steal 

• Remove garage door openers from your car, and

• Never leave the car running and
unattended

What to do if someone steals your garage door opener?

• Immediately disable the remote and reprogram the unit

• Get a deadbolt lock for the door between your garage and the inside of your house and always keep it locked

• Keep the garage door remote with you at all times – look into getting a mini-remote that fits on your key chain, or a smartphone App.



         

