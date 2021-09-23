Sports

Some high school sports will be allowed this fall

Written By Brian Lockhart

Some high school athletes will be able to take part in inter-school athletics this year, however, some indoor sports will likely either not take place or will continue with restrictions.

“We recognize the importance of inter-school athletics to student well-being and positive mental health, and we are excited that inter-school sports will be permitted,” the Upper Grand District School Board said in a statement, regarding District 10 and District 4 athletics in
Orangeville and Shelburne.

The school board has been working in consultation with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health as well as other partners in education, to determine the best way to proceed with high school sports this year.

Beginning September 7, only outdoor fall inter-school sports are permitted to begin training and practices. All activities must follow WDGPH guidelines provided to schools.

Inter-school fall sports including competitions, games, and matches will be delayed until at least, October 4, to allow athletic directors and district conveners the opportunity to review Ministry, OPHEA, school board, and WDGPH guidelines.

Depending on how the schools will proceed, this opens the door for some sports including soccer, field hockey, and rugby, which are typically played in the
fall season.

Some other outdoor sports including track and field and cross-country usually take place in the spring.

Regarding indoor sports, the school board said, “Indoor fall inter-school sports have not been cancelled, however, they are not to begin until further notice.”

Typically, this includes girls and boys basketball, volleyball, and badminton.

The statement did not clarify if schedules will go ahead with the usual number of games for a season or if the season will be shortened this year.District 10 includes Orangeville District Secondary School as well as schools from the Guelph area.

District 4 includes Centre Dufferin District High School and other schools from towns to the west.



         

