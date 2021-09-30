Provincial government begins to loosen capacity restrictions in select settings

September 30, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario government has loosened capacity limits on select indoor and outdoor settings where proof of vaccination is required.

As of Sept. 25, arenas, cinemas, banquet halls, and other meeting and event spaces were allowed to increase their capacity limits.

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health, said in a press release last Friday that the changes to the capacity limits is due to key public health and health care indicators stabilizing.

For outdoor setting where people are standing, the capacity limits have increased to up to 75 per cent or 15,000 (whichever is less). Outdoors events where people are seated have increased to up to 75 per cent capacity or 30,000, whichever is less.

Indoor venues such as cinemas, theatres, sporting events, concerts, and conference centres have capacity limits of up to 50 per cent or 10,000 people, whichever is less.

For the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex, the increase in capacity limits by the province has not changed the capacity in either the arena or banquet hall said Marty Lamers, maintenance manager.

The CDRC arena currently has a capacity limit of 400, half of their estimated 800 average, while the banquet hall is limited to around 100, 50 per cent of its 200 capacity.

The first event to be hosted in the local arena, post easing of capacity limits will be a Shelburne Muskies game scheduled for Oct. 2.

