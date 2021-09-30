Dufferin OPP investigating vehicle theft in Shelburne

Written By Rob Paul

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin OPP officers are investigating the theft of a vehicle from an apartment building parking lot in Shelburne.

Dufferin OPP attended the parking lot of the apartment building, located on Willian Street in Shelburne, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 25), responding to the report of a stolen vehicle.

Police say the theft took place somewhere between Sept. 24 at 11:30 a.m. and Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

The stole vehicle is described as a silver 2009 Dodge Ram 2500.

Residents in the William Street area are being asked to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity or for a vehicle matching the stolen one’s description.

The Dufferin OPP are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and to close all vehicle windows. Police also suggest removing everything from sight, to not leave the car running and unattended and to remove garage door openers from the vehicle.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage related to the theft, the Dufferin OPP Detachment can be reached at 519-942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/

