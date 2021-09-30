Police news

Garden supply store broken into in Mulmur Township last Friday

September 30, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter at a garden supply business in Mulmur Township. 

On Friday, September 24, 2021, at approximately 9:10 a.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a break and enter at a local garden supply store in the area of Highway 10 and Highway 89 in Mulmur. Officers determined that sometime between September 23, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., and September 24, 2021 at 8:45 a.m., the suspect(s) gained access to the rear yard and smashed a glass door which leads into a storage unit.

An inventory of stock revealed that approximately $3100, in steel framing was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing, there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Three graduates of Ontario Police College to join Dufferin OPP

Written By August Bettinelli Special to the Free Press Dufferin County’s police force just got a little larger. Three out of 21 newly hired Ontario ...

Shelburne Cricket Club hosts exhibition game series

The Shelburne Cricket Club still has one more match to be played as they move into the fall season. The Club had a successful summer ...

Council to borrow $5 million for new water tower

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved a plan to borrow $5 million to complete construction of a new ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support