Garden supply store broken into in Mulmur Township last Friday

September 30, 2021

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter at a garden supply business in Mulmur Township.

On Friday, September 24, 2021, at approximately 9:10 a.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a break and enter at a local garden supply store in the area of Highway 10 and Highway 89 in Mulmur. Officers determined that sometime between September 23, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., and September 24, 2021 at 8:45 a.m., the suspect(s) gained access to the rear yard and smashed a glass door which leads into a storage unit.

An inventory of stock revealed that approximately $3100, in steel framing was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing, there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

