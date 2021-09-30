News from Your Library

September 30, 2021 · 0 Comments

Our objective is always to provide you with the service YOU need during these times.

Teen Scene:

We have a great lineup of virtual activities planned for September. Videos will be released on the dates and times listed below, but are accessible as your schedules permit. Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca to register.

Upcoming events:

September 30th- Truth & Reconciliation Activities (11am)

Children`s Programming:

YOUR Library is open and we are ready to help you get started with your French or English independent reading. If you need help finding the right level of books to read, or would like a bag of specially curated books, please email us at children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Our online programming is still in full swing! If you are looking for more information about our Children’s programming, please call the library, or email any time and we would be happy to assist you.

New Books:

You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the

entire collection.

Fiction:

The secret staircase by

Sheila Connolly

The double mother by Michel Bussi

The library of the dead by T.L. Huchu

The God is not willing by

Steven Erikson

My heart is a chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones

Hot to trot by M.C. Beaton

Beautiful world, where are you? by Sally Rooney

The desert prince by Peter V. Brett

Non fiction:

Forget the Alamo by Bryan Burrough

Into the forest by Rebecca Frankel

Antoni: let’s do dinner by Antoni Porowski

Cook more, waste less by

Christine Tizzard

Readers Comments (0)