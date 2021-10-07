Dufferin County survey aims to study impacts of pandemic

October 7, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County is partnering with the University of Guelph and associate professor Dr. Leith Deacon on a survey focused on studying the impacts of COVID-19.

The survey, dubbed Rural Response to COVID-19, looks to study how the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted Dufferin County residents’ employment, well-being, social behaviour and daily life.

“This past 18 months have been challenging for residents of Dufferin County, and the data from this survey will help us to better understand the depth and complexity of COVID-19’s impact,” said Anna McGregor, director of community services for the county.

The study, which is part of a University of Guelph research project, also aims to determine how the pandemic has affected rural and small-urban communities.

Karisa Downey, manager of economic development for the County, said responses to the survey will help with the County’s next steps in recovery.

“A thorough understanding of how our residents and business owners have been impacted by COVID-19 will empower us to more effectively serve and support them as we work toward recovery form this pandemic,” said Downey.

Available for the next eight weeks, the survey takes about 20 minutes and is open to every resident over the age of 18 who lives in Dufferin County.

A physical copy of the survey will be mailed to every residence in Dufferin County with a pre-paid return envelope or can be accessed virtually by visiting the website: www.joinindufferin.ca and clicking the

project “Rural Response to COVID-19” tab.

“With your help, we will be better suited to support our community,” said Dufferin County Warden Darren White. “So we ask to please, take a moment to fill out the survey, to help guide us as we navigate through these unprecedented times.”

Readers Comments (0)