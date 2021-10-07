General News

Dufferin OPP investigating serious collision

October 7, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP officers are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision in Mono Township.

On Oct. 2 the Dufferin OPP, Dufferin County EMS and Mulmur Rosemont Fire Department responded to the collision at the intersection of 25 Sideroad and the 3rd Line EHS in Mono Township. 

As a result of the collision, two occupants of the same vehicle sustained life threatening injuries. A female occupant was airlifted by ORNGE Air Ambulance from the scene to a Toronto area trauma centre. A male occupant was taken to a local hospital and was subsequently transported to a Toronto area trauma centre by ORNGE Air Ambulance.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local Walk held for National Day of Action for MMIWG

Written By Sam Odrowski The community came together to show their support on Monday (Oct. 4) during the National Day of Action for Missing and ...

Community gathers for Orange Shirt Day Walk

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents’ clad in orange t-shirts gathered on Saturday (Oct. 2) to take part in a local ...

Town celebrates opening of Community Garden

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter While seeds took root and fresh produce grew all summer, the Town of Shelburne was officially able ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support