Dufferin OPP investigating serious collision

October 7, 2021 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP officers are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision in Mono Township.

On Oct. 2 the Dufferin OPP, Dufferin County EMS and Mulmur Rosemont Fire Department responded to the collision at the intersection of 25 Sideroad and the 3rd Line EHS in Mono Township.

As a result of the collision, two occupants of the same vehicle sustained life threatening injuries. A female occupant was airlifted by ORNGE Air Ambulance from the scene to a Toronto area trauma centre. A male occupant was taken to a local hospital and was subsequently transported to a Toronto area trauma centre by ORNGE Air Ambulance.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

