New executive director joins Dufferin Community Foundation

The Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has welcomed a new executive director – Michele Fisher.

“We’re really excited to have Michele on board,” said DCF President, Gord Gallaugher. “She’s had a lot of experience, especially in the non-profit sector and she’s got a lot of connections in the community. Both her academic credentials and her work experience aligned so closely with what we were looking for.”

Fisher, through her new role, will be working on growing the foundation to reach their $10 million goal for endowments while also working closely with community outreach and supporting DCF volunteers.

“I couldn’t be more delighted, it’s feels wonderful and it feels like the right next step in the community service and public service, which is always what I’ve been drawn to doing,” said Fisher. “Dufferin Community Foundation is at a really interesting time. It’s got a group of dedicated volunteers who made the foundation happen, had the idea for it, saw it through to its CRA charitable status and it’s been successful now in its third year. I feel I’m coming on at a very exciting time.”

Over the last 25 years, Fisher has worked in marketing branding and communications for organizations such as Toronto Family Services, United Way Greater Toronto, Bahyana Family Foundation, Baycrest, OMERS Foundation and Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County.

Fisher has also locally being involved with the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands and the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW).

Dufferin Community Foundation, was created three years ago as a way to provide more sustainable support for local charitable work.

“Most charities go out and do annual fundraising drives, which supports their annual operating costs. DCF is a little bit different in that we create permanently invested pools of money from gifts that we receive from donors,” said Gallaugher. “We don’t spend that, we invest it, and the earnings from it then get dispersed to the charities on an annual basis.”

The Dufferin Community Foundation has a goal of $10 million in endowments, which Gallaugher said will generate about $400,000 in income annually to disperse to charities within Dufferin County.

The foundation recently passed the

$1 million mark and has seven years to raise the remaining $9 million.

Fisher will be taking over management of a number of campaigns slated for the end of this year as well as 2022. DCF will be doing a year end campaign with raised donations focused on going towards the foundations environment fund.

“This is only the first step,” said Gallaugher. “The foundation will be in business forever and we will continue to hope that our investments grow.”

