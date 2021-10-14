Shelburne Public Library shares weekly news

October 14, 2021 · 0 Comments

Our objective as your local library is always to provide you with the service you need during these times.

Teen Scene

Spooky season is upon us and we have lots of activities planned to keep teens busy! Videos will be released on the dates and times listed below, but are accessible as your schedules permit. Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca to register. Watch our social pages for the registration link for November’s activities!

Upcoming events:

Leaf Book Page Banner- Oct. 19 @ 4pm

Zentangle Pumpkins- Oct. 26 @ 4pm

Children`s Programming:

Your Library is open and we are ready to help you get started with your French or English independent reading. If you need help finding the right level of books to read, or would like a bag of specially curated books, please email us at children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Our online programming is still in full swing! If you are looking for more information about our Children’s programming, please call the library, or email any time and we would be happy to assist you.

New Books:

You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue!

Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.

Fiction:

The Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

The Royals next door by Karina Halle

The Fortnight in September by

R.C. Sherriff

Even so by Lauren B. Davis

Riccardino by Andrea Camilleri

Enemy at the gates by Vince Flynn

Songbirds by Christy Lefteri

The most precious substance on earth by Shashi Bhat

An image in the lake by Gail Bowen

Non fiction:

Indian in Cabinet by Jody Wilson-

Raybould

Disorientation by Ian Williams

Flower diary by Molly Peacock

Nothing but the truth by Marie Henein

Hurricane lizards and plastic squid by Thor Hanson

Readers Comments (0)