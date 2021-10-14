Shelburne Public Library shares weekly news

October 14, 2021 · 0 Comments
Our objective as your local library is always to provide you with the service you need during these times.
Teen Scene
Spooky season is upon us and we have lots of activities planned to keep teens busy! Videos will be released on the dates and times listed below, but are accessible as your schedules permit. Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca to register. Watch our social pages for the registration link for November’s activities!
Upcoming events:
Leaf Book Page Banner- Oct. 19 @ 4pm
Zentangle Pumpkins- Oct. 26 @ 4pm
Children`s Programming:
Your Library is open and we are ready to help you get started with your French or English independent reading. If you need help finding the right level of books to read, or would like a bag of specially curated books, please email us at children@shelburnelibrary.ca.
Our online programming is still in full swing! If you are looking for more information about our Children’s programming, please call the library, or email any time and we would be happy to assist you.
New Books:
You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue!
Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.
Fiction:
The Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
The Royals next door by Karina Halle
The Fortnight in September by
R.C. Sherriff
Even so by Lauren B. Davis
Riccardino by Andrea Camilleri
Enemy at the gates by Vince Flynn
Songbirds by Christy Lefteri
The most precious substance on earth by Shashi Bhat
An image in the lake by Gail Bowen
Non fiction:
Indian in Cabinet by Jody Wilson-
Raybould
Disorientation by Ian Williams
Flower diary by Molly Peacock
Nothing but the truth by Marie Henein
Hurricane lizards and plastic squid by Thor Hanson
You must be logged in to post a comment.