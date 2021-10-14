Loaded handgun discarded in local OPP foot chase

October 14, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin OPP are looking for a suspect after an investigation on Monday night led to a foot chase and the recovery of a loaded gun.

Dufferin OPP say officers entered into an investigation involving four males in a vehicle on Main Street East in Shelburne at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday

(Oct. 11). One suspect fled the scene on food with police pursing, also on foot.

Officers recovered and seized a loaded Glock 30 handgun, which was discarded by the fleeing suspect some time during the foot chase.

Police say there were no injuries.

The three remaining suspects fled the scene in a white Land Rover.

A reason for the investigation has not been disclosed by police and the names of the other parties involved will not be released at this time.

Police have released a description of the suspect who fled the scene on foot. He is described at South Asian, with a brown complexion, slim build, approximately 5 feet 6 inches, 110-120 pounds, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, and a multi-coloured fabric face mask.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witness the incident or has an information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 519-942-1711 or 519-925-3838. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

(8477).

