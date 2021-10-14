OPP charge Shelburne man with first-degree murder

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Provincial police have charged a 32-year-old Shelburne man with murder in connection to a death in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Police say Wazhir Gafoor was arrested and charged with first degree murder on Oct. 11.

Officers from the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a death near Scugog Lane of the Northern Bruce Peninsula at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 10, where the body of a deceased female was located in a wooded area.

Police say the identity of the deceased in under investigation.

The Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit began an investigation with the help of the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Dufferin OPP detachment, under the direction of the of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The OPP has said that investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.

Gafoor was remanded in custody and is scheduled to make an appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on Oct. 22.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/

