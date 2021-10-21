Local library shares news, new books

The Shelburne Public Library is providing curbside service in addition to in-library browsing. Library staff will also choose some books or if you have some favourites, email the library or give them a call and they will prepare a curbside pick-up for you.

As well, if you need your vaccination certificate printed, library staff will be happy to help you. This is a free service provided by your library.

Below is a newsletter provided by the Shelburne Public Library:

Teen Scene

We are gearing up for another fun-filled month of take- home activities! Videos will be released on the dates and times listed below, but are accessible as your schedules permit. Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca or head over to our Instagram page (@shelburneonlibrary) and click the link in our bio to register.

Upcoming events

Zentangle Pumpkins- October 26th @ 4pm

DIY Cork Phone Stands- November 2nd

@ 4pm

Filter Poppies- November 9th @ 4pm

Cinnamon Slime- November 16th @ 4pm

Hot Chocolate Craft- November 23rd @ 4pm

Natural Bookmarks- November 30th @ 4pm

Children`s Programming

YOUR Library is open and we are ready to help you with your French or English independent reading. If you need help finding the right level of books to read, or would like a bag of specially curated books, please email us at children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Our online programming is still in full swing! If you are looking for more information about our Children’s programming, please call the library, or email any time and we would be happy to assist you.

New Books

Driven to Succeed: by Steve Anderson. I’ve just finished reading this incredibly inspirational book by our own Deputy Mayor, Steve Anderson. Viewed through the lens of a young Black youth and the immigrant experience, we see how determination, faith, and the support of family and friends help him to achieve success in steps that are constantly challenged along the way. On October 27th, we will be videotaping an interview with Steve and airing it on our Library YouTube channel in early November. Don`t miss this! There will be more information on our Social Media platforms.

You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.

Fiction

Breathe by Joyce Carol Oates

Sleep tight by C.S. Green

The firemaker by Peter May

A twist in time by Julie McElwain

The Christmas house by Victoria James

Tenderness by Alison MacLeod

A terrible fall of angels by Laurell K. Hamilton

Tom Clancy’s Shadow of the dragon by Marc Cameron

Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen

Non fiction

Field study by Helen Humphreys

China unbound by Joanna Chiu

Mennonite Valley girl by Carla Funk

Pluck by Donna Morrissey

My life in full by Indra Nooyi

