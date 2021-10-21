Local library shares news, new books

October 21, 2021 · 0 Comments
The Shelburne Public Library is providing curbside service in addition to in-library browsing. Library staff will also choose some books or if you have some favourites, email the library or give them a call and they will prepare a curbside pick-up for you.
As well, if you need your vaccination certificate printed, library staff will be happy to help you. This is a free service provided by your library.
Below is a newsletter provided by the Shelburne Public Library:
Teen Scene
We are gearing up for another fun-filled month of take- home activities! Videos will be released on the dates and times listed below, but are accessible as your schedules permit. Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca or head over to our Instagram page (@shelburneonlibrary) and click the link in our bio to register.
Upcoming events
Zentangle Pumpkins- October 26th @ 4pm
DIY Cork Phone Stands- November 2nd
@ 4pm
Filter Poppies- November 9th @ 4pm
Cinnamon Slime- November 16th @ 4pm
Hot Chocolate Craft- November 23rd @ 4pm
Natural Bookmarks- November 30th @ 4pm
Children`s Programming
YOUR Library is open and we are ready to help you with your French or English independent reading. If you need help finding the right level of books to read, or would like a bag of specially curated books, please email us at children@shelburnelibrary.ca.
Our online programming is still in full swing! If you are looking for more information about our Children’s programming, please call the library, or email any time and we would be happy to assist you.
New Books
Driven to Succeed: by Steve Anderson. I’ve just finished reading this incredibly inspirational book by our own Deputy Mayor, Steve Anderson. Viewed through the lens of a young Black youth and the immigrant experience, we see how determination, faith, and the support of family and friends help him to achieve success in steps that are constantly challenged along the way. On October 27th, we will be videotaping an interview with Steve and airing it on our Library YouTube channel in early November. Don`t miss this! There will be more information on our Social Media platforms.
You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.
Fiction
Breathe by Joyce Carol Oates
Sleep tight by C.S. Green
The firemaker by Peter May
A twist in time by Julie McElwain
The Christmas house by Victoria James
Tenderness by Alison MacLeod
A terrible fall of angels by Laurell K. Hamilton
Tom Clancy’s Shadow of the dragon by Marc Cameron
Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen
Non fiction
Field study by Helen Humphreys
China unbound by Joanna Chiu
Mennonite Valley girl by Carla Funk
Pluck by Donna Morrissey
My life in full by Indra Nooyi
You must be logged in to post a comment.