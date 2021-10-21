Police news

Dufferin OPP arrest impaired driver in Shelburne thanks to concerned citizen

October 21, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver for impaired operation following a traffic complaint called in by a concerned citizen.

On Monday (Oct. 18) at approximately 8:35 p.m., a concerned citizen contacted police to report a possible impaired driver in the Town of Shelburne. Officers located the vehicle, commenced a traffic stop and were led into an impaired driving investigation.  

As a result, Mackenzie HILL, 26-year-old, from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol
and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2022, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Co-op corner: Caravaggio I.D.A

Written By Mackenzie Bannerman This week Mackenzie Bannerman from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about her experience and how Caravaggio I.D.A. ...

Council pushing for local diagnostics services

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is giving their support to local physicians lobbying for diagnostic imaging services to be ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support