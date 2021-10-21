Dufferin OPP arrest impaired driver in Shelburne thanks to concerned citizen

October 21, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver for impaired operation following a traffic complaint called in by a concerned citizen.

On Monday (Oct. 18) at approximately 8:35 p.m., a concerned citizen contacted police to report a possible impaired driver in the Town of Shelburne. Officers located the vehicle, commenced a traffic stop and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Mackenzie HILL, 26-year-old, from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol

and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2022, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

