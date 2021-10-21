Senior Muskies get first win on the road over Creemore

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Senior Muskies moved their record to 2 – 1 over the weekend with a Saturday (Oct. 16) night win over the Creemore Coyotes on the team’s home ice.

Newly acquired local hockey standout, Justin Graham, made his presence felt in his first game with the Shelburne squad picking up four points for the night with two goals and two assists.

Other Muskies points earners for the night include, Josh Sguigna who scored one, and picked up two assists, Luke Richardson who got two points with a goal and an assist, Blake Lovell with a goal and an assist, and Ty McCallum getting the final Shelburne marker.

Brock Hare, Keyle Hunter, and Brandon Richardson all got assist for the night.

Goalie, Ryan Mantle, played a solid game between the pipes and picking up his first win of the season.

The final was a 6 – 4 win for the Muskies.

The Muskies will have this weekend off.

In Club news, the Muskies welcomed newcomer, Justin Graham who played his first game with the team.

The team also welcomed back two veteran defencemen, Nate King and Jeff Noseworthy, as well as forward, Ty McCallum.

On the injured list, defenceman, Trevor VanAlstine will probably be out for the season after sustaining a serious injury in the previous week’s game against Minto.

It’s still early in the season but teams are moving into place in the standings.

The Muskies are in fifth place after the weekend with four points.

The Clinton Radars are leading after winning all three of their games so far

this season.

The Durham Thundercats are in second with four points and no losses.

They are followed by the Ripley Wolves and Seaforth Centenaires who both have four points.

The Muskies will return to home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, October 30, when they will host the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks.

The puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

